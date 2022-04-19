FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Letha Summerford Hopkins, 73, will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Roundtop Church with Brother Pearl Jenkins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roundtop Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Roundtop Church.
Ms. Hopkins died on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born July 28, 1948, in Morgan County, to Fred Vedus Summerford and Vivian Hardin Summerford. She was an Avon Lady for approximately 30 years before retiring and she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in whatever they were participating in. She was a member of the Roundtop Community Church all her life. Playing the piano and singing were one favorite things to do. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Bill Hopkins, Jr. (Shannon), Shane Hopkins (Kelley); daughter, Neasha Hopkins; grandchildren, T.J. Holmes, Justin Holmes, Weston Hopkins, Emma Hopkins, Elijah Hopkins, Anna Katherine Hopkins, Evan Hopkins, Asher Hopkins, and Andrew Hopkins; and great-grandchildren, Keina Holmes, Kaileb Holmes and Emory Hopkins.
Pallbearers will be Bill Hopkins, Jr., Shane Hopkins, T.J. Holmes, Justin Holmes, Weston Hopkins and Elijah Hopkins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.