NORTH COURTLAND — Graveside Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Levolia “Bug” Smith, Jr 80 of North Courtland will be noon, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Bishop Thomas Davis Jr. officiating. Public viewing will be Tuesday from noon till 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith was born June 7, 1940 in Lawrence County, AL to the late Levolia Smith Sr. and Janie K. Smith.
Levolia joined church at an early age and united with Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Courtland, AL where he remained until his passing. He was a member of the North Courtland Volunteer Fire Dept. for over 40 years and served as Fire Chief for North Courtland for eight years until his health began to fail and even then he was still trying to serve.
On July 29, 1964, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Sarah Smith and to this union six children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Willie Smith; daughter, Debra Jean Smith; brothers, Jimmy Smith, John Smith and Ben Smith; sister, Celestine Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Christine Smith of Courtland; three sons, Timothy (Arneta) Smith of Courtland, Christopher (Wanda) Smith of Harvest, AL and Courtney of Decatur; nine sisters, Clara Sherrod of Decatur, Nadine (Larry) Clopton of Courtland, Alice (Thomas) Ricks of Hillsboro, Deloise (Jimmy) Smith of Decatur, Tracie (Ray) Austin of Hillsboro, Brenda (Jaime) Suggs of Locust Grove, GA, Rose Elliott, Milan Braden and Jeanette Young, both of Decatur; seven brothers, Andrew Scruggs of Cleveland, OH, Jerry Smith and Fred (Ann) Smith both of Decatur, Bob (DaWanna) Smith, Leo Smith both of Hillsboro, AL, Robert Braden, and Rufus Braden both of Decatur; brother-in-law, Charlie (Callie) Mayes of Courtland; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Mayes of Decatur and Dorothy Smith of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren, Setika (Demayel) Puryear, Jasmine Smith of Courtland, T.D. Smith of Trinity, AL, Chrishonda Smith of Courtland, Kensley Smith of Athens; two great grandchildren, Heaven Puryear and Jayden Puryear both of Town Creek, AL; two lifelong friends, Phillip Orr of Courtland, Al and Clifford Patton of Town Creek, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.