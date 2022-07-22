HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Lexie Leeth Moore, 83, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Decker officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
