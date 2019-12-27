ELKMONT — Lila Owens Lewis, 91, formerly of Elkmont, AL passed away on December 25, 2019 at Falkville Health Care Facility. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Kasey Harbin and Brad Lewis officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:45 p.m. Saturday in the chapel.
Mrs. Lewis was born in Elkmont, Alabama on February 6, 1928 to Tommie Lee Owens and Louise King Owens.
Mrs. Lewis was a devout Christian and loving wife to C.A. Lewis for 63 years who preceded her in death in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Charles Wayne Lewis; parents; stepmom, Ethel Owens; two brothers, Melvin Lee and Don Owens; granddaughter, Patty Meadows Gurney.
Survivors include her children, Martha Lewis Dodd and husband, Billy; Linda Lewis Montgomery and husband, David of Hartselle, AL, Melissa Lewis Smith and husband Channing of Guntersville, AL and Boyd Lewis and wife Dana, of Pulaski, TN; daughter-in-law, Annette Lewis Wales and husband Jimmy of Elkmont, AL; grandchildren, Brad Lewis, Kim Dodd Sawyer, Tina Dodd Harding, Chris Montgomery, Matt Montgomery, Racheal Lewis, Sean Lewis and Taylor Lewis; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great- grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Charles, Thomas and Eddie Owens, Shirley Mitchell and Betty Jackson.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Falkville Health Care Facility and Comfort Care Hospice for the wonderful care provided to their Mother.
