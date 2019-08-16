HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Lila Ruth Archer Kay, 83, will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at noon at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Wright and Bobby Puckett officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kay died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 21, 1936, in Etowah County to Theodore Calvin Archer, Jr. and Ruth Puckett Archer. She was a teacher, employed with the Hartselle City School System, until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Kay and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Terry Kay (Tonja); one daughter, Belinda Anne Kay; one sister, Sara Lynn Archer Andrews (Don); five grandchildren, Danny Lee McCravy, Judson Thomas McCravy, Hannah Kay McCravy, Tanner Davis Kay and Tori-Anna Kay; and three great-grandchildren, Helena Georgia McCravy, Laney McCravy and Heidi McCravy.
Pallbearers will be Corey LaBounty, Zane LaBounty, Lee McCravy, Judson McCravy and Tanner Kay.
