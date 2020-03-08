DECATUR — Lila Sheats Page, 96, of Decatur, passed away on March 7, 2020. Her visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10th, at Roselawn Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Curtis Sampley and Alan Watkins officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Page is survived by her husband of 71 years, Eugene Page; son, Harvey Page (Tina); daughter, Amy Henderson (Mark); grandsons, Steven Page (Jenni), John Mark Henderson (Elizabeth Anne), Kyle Henderson (Amy), and David Page; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Connor Henderson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Irvin Sheats; brother, Kyle B. Sheats; infant daughter, Linda Page; and infant great-grandson, Barrett Henderson.
Mrs. Page was born February 3, 1924 in Decatur. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1941. She attended Florence State Teachers College, graduating in 1945 with a B.S. in Business. She taught in the Morgan County and Decatur City School systems for thirty years. After retirement, she also taught at Tri-County Bible School. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Her life was spent in quiet service to her family, her students, and, above all, to God.
Pallbearers include, Steven Page, David Page, John Mark Henderson, Kyle Henderson, Richard Dobbs, and Robert Page.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.