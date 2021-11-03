BLAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA — Mrs. Lillian Anders Collins, 94, of Blairsville, GA, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Mrs. Collins was born on June 11, 1927 in Morgan County, AL, to James Dewey Anders and Sarah Ola Maze Anders. Preceding her in death were her husband, Ivan Collins, her parents, and siblings, Inez Sims, Hoyd, Howard, Harold, and Herbert Anders.
Survivors include her four children, Jessie Kay Collins (Donnie Thompson), Ellen Cohen (Evan), Tim Collins, and Molly Lovell (Jeff). Also, six grandchildren, Matthew Lovell, Lauren Lovell, Rachael Cohen, Emily Cohen, Caroline Cohen, and Hunter Cohen, and her sister, Jean Palmer.
Mrs. Lillian was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a master gardener and an accomplished seamstress. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
No visitation is planned. There will be a memorial service in Blairsville, GA at a later date.
To send a gift in memory of Mrs. Collins, the family suggests The Gideons International or a charity of your choosing.
