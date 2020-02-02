DECATUR — Funeral service for Lillian Bell Simon, age 98, of Decatur, will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Wayne Baggett officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mrs. Simon, who died Friday, January 31, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born January 22, 1922, in New Orleans, LA, to John Edwin Guier and Donna Isabell Webb.
She is survived by one son, Richard Simon of Decatur; two daughters, Lynn Blanchard (Greg) of Decatur, and Sandy Smith (Jerry) of Decatur; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.