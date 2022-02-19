DECATUR — Lillian Hall Caldwell, 90, of Decatur, Alabama passed away February 16, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital (Parkway Campus). She was born to Herbert and Maxine Hall in Memphis, Tennessee on September 13, 1931.
She was a member of Central Park Baptist Church. Lillian and her husband, Ira owned and operated Caldwell’s Bakery for 17 years. Lillian later worked at The Village Shoppe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ira and grandson, Robert Allen Caldwell.
She is survived by her children, Mark Allen Caldwell (Patricia), Michael James Caldwell (Roxanne); brother, James Herbert Hall; grandchildren, Russ Caldwell, Blake Caldwell, Ryan Caldwell (Sarah); three great-grandchildren; special cousin and caregiver, Sharon Hawkins.
The visitation will be Monday from 12:30 until 2:00 PM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00 PM. The graveside service will be on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Memphis Memorial park.
Special thanks to Decatur Morgan Hospital (Parkway Campus) nursing staff and Doctors and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice staff.
