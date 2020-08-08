HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Lillian June Kilpatric, 81, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Eaton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kilpatric died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She was born November 25, 1938, in Morgan County, to Clyde Livingston Taylor and Oma Lillian Harris Taylor. She was employed by The Department of the Army for Finance Analysis prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Marvin Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Kilpatric; two sons, Stephen Kilpatric and Mike Kilpatric; two brothers, Clyde Taylor (Jeanette) and Jackie Taylor (Linda White); two sisters, Geraldine Griffith and Darlene Wright (Jerry); one grandchild, Kayla Kilpatric; and her best friend, Mary Helms.
Pallbearers will be Jody Wynn, Scott Abbott, Roy Griffith, Chris Ryan, Tyler Dodd and Andrew Dodd.
