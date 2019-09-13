HARTSELLE — A Memorial Service for Lillian Owens Roberts, 76, will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the home of Vivian Fawbush.
Mrs. Roberts died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 9, 1943, in Etowah County to Lillian Austelle Owens and Dessie Bell Isbell Owens. She was an Executive Assistant for NASA prior to her retirement. She enjoyed spending time watching old movies and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Preceding her in death were her husband of 54 years, Hoyt Ray Roberts; her parents, and two sisters, Jean Owens Wiley and Gladys Owens Wiley.
Survivors include one son, Jeffrey Hoyt Roberts; one daughter, Susan Roberts Curnel (Stan); three sisters, Mavis Snell, Myra Vinzant and Vivan Fawbush (Rick); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family requests please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital @ donors@stjude.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.