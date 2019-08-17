HARTSELLE — A graveside funeral service and interment for Lillian Smith, 88, will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Salem Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Smith died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Summerford Nursing Home.
She was born June 7, 1931, in Cullman County to John David Hallman and Katie Pitman Hallman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. Preceding her in death were her husband, Billy Joe Smith and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Keith Smith, Decatur, AL; one daughter, Kelly Smith, Hartselle, AL; and one sister, Brenda Bryant (Lynn), Montgomery, AL.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimers Association.
