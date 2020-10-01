FALKVILLE — Funeral for Lillie Ball, 79, will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Bennett and Bro. Rickey Ball officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ball died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born August 8, 1941, in Morgan County to Eddie Jones and Ethel Byrd Jones. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and loved people. She was a loving wife to her husband, Roy Ball. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Ball; one brother, Jack Jones (Virginia), Orlando, FL; two sisters, Fay Hunter and Margie Elem, both of Birmingham; and one sister-in-law, Freda Ball Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Randall Ball, Grayson Ball, Joe Ball, Marvin Ball, Jim Ball and Dexter Garrison.
