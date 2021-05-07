DECATUR — Graveside service for Lillie Bell Pettway Rawls, 89, of Decatur will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Decatur City Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Baker officiating. Public viewing will be today from 1:00 to 6:00 at Reynolds Funeral Home. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Lillie was born on December 29, 1931 to the late Cherokee Parker Petty and Clemon Pettway Sr. in Boykin, AL. She peacefully transitioned on May 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones. A humble and sweet woman, she touched all who crossed her path.
Lillie was the second born daughter of eight children and from a young age she was a dedicated, loving, and caring person. She was educated in Boykin, AL. Lillie often expressed gratitude and the importance of family and living righteously.
Lillie married the late Clarence Rawls after he returned from the Korean War. This union was blessed with five children and they moved to Bridgeport, CT in 1958 to raise their family. Her careers including being a lineworker at Fairfield Plastics in Fairfield, CT and at Kaman Aerospace Corporation prior to retirement. After retirement in 1994 they decided to return to Alabama, settling in Decatur.
Lillie always had a relationship with Christ and in May 1993 she confessed her salvation in the Lord and became a member of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church where she has served faithfully as mother of the church for over 25 years.
Always a steadfast caregiver, she continued to be a caregiver and mother to anyone in need. She began to serve as a volunteer once a week at the Save A Life Center in Decatur where she provided spiritual counselling and needed supplies to young mothers. She felt like she had to do more, so she started her own foundation called “The Kids Closet” right out of her own garage. She collected children’s supplies from friends, family and church members to supply young mothers and their children with help. In addition, Lillie was an endearing grandmother and auntie that provided unwavering love and encouragement to all. Her meek, humble, and compassionate nature was immediately felt by all and will greatly be missed.
Lillie joins her husband, Clarence; children, Winifred Roberts and Clyde Rawls; parents; eldest sister, Annie Bell Pettway (John); brothers, Daniel Pettway (Martha) and Lewis Pettway (Creola).
She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Willie Morgan Pettway (Julie) of Boykin, AL, Ralph E. Rawls (Brenda), Ronald E. Rawls (Eva), Evelyn O. Rawls, all of Decatur; two stepchildren, Austin Perkins and Jessie Pettway (Cynthia), both of Bridgeport, CT; 11 grandchildren including two devoted, Lashonda J. Bennett and Lance Bennett Jr. of Decatur; four stepgrandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Barnetta Pettway (Mackery) of Bridgeport, CT, Suzanne Pettway (Ray) of Detroit, MI, Clemon Pettway Jr. (Ida) of Decatur; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
