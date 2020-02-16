DECATUR — Lillie Mae Ledbetter, of Decatur, passed away on February 13, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service for Lillie Mae will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Lillie Mae is survived by her husband Ralph, to whom she was married for 67 years; one son, Greg (Allison); daughter, Karen (Jorge); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn Poe and Bobbie Crow; and a number of brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Velma Williams, and brother Calvin Williams.
Lillie Mae retired from the Decatur City Schools Board of Education. Following retirement she became an accomplished ballroom dancer, and went on to teach others. She was an active member at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church where she was Co Youth leader. Later transferred membership to Wesley United Methodist where she was active in the UMW circle. She had a heart for missions and participated in fundraisers to support these missions. Above all her greatest accomplishment was her relationship with her family. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren to the moon and back.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Ledbetter, Frank Kostrzewa, Jarvis Glover, Michael Bradberry, Tommy Peyton, and Greg Feazell.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude’s.
