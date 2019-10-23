SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Lilly Abigail Graham, 11, will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Somerville Baptist Church with Brother Chris Stallings officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bethel United Methodist Cemetery at Eva. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.
Lilly passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. She was born June 17, 2008, in Decatur, and was a student at Priceville Junior High School. She loved soccer, her animals and being competitive, but the most important things to her were God, her church, her family and her pets and always helping other people. She served on Hospitality and Setup for the ReFresh Church. Lilly always stood up for herself and others. She loved taking care of things, especially her animals.
Preceding her in death was her grandfather, Neal Graham. She was a loving young girl that fought a long battle.
Survivors include father, Greg Graham; mother, Jennifer McClaine (Heath); one sister, Addison Graham; grandparents, Sue Graham, Gerald and Sheena Dugger and Ralph and Nita McClaine; great-grandmother, Hazel McClaine.
Pallbearers will be Pat Halbrooks, Elijah Halbrooks, Michael Childers, Jim Childers, Chris Dugger and Will Dugger.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.