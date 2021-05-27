DECATUR — Funeral service for Linda Ann Slaten Harris, age 78, of Decatur, will be Friday, May 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother J.D. Thorne officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harris, who died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born December 6, 1942, in Alabama to Oscar Kimborough Slaten and Beatrice Lee Griffin Slaten. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Neil B. Harris, and two sisters, Bobbie Harris and Martha Slaten. A lifelong homemaker and mother, she was also an expert seamstress, sewing for the public for many years. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and chicken foot dominoes. Linda loved to have fun visiting with family and traveling. She loved her Lord and showed it by being a longtime VBS teacher and nursery worker. She was assured of her Christian faith and is now completely healed and rejoicing in the Lord.
She is survived by one son, Anthony N. “Tony” Harris of Decatur; one daughter, Cheri M. Harris of Decatur; three brothers, Kenneth Slaten of Decatur, Edgar Slaten (Mary Ann) of Hartselle, and Michael Slaten of Somerville; one sister, Fran Arnold of Somerville; one grandson, Cameron A. Harris (Lily) of Somerville; one granddaughter, Julie Harris Wilson of Huntsville; her caregiver, Penny Schooley of Somerville; and an infinite number of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity for disabled veterans, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/veteran-charity/donate or https://secure.dav.org/donate.
