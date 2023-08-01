HARTSELLE — Graveside Service for Linda Bates, 66 of Hartselle will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Linda was born January 15, 1957, in Ohio to Franklin Henry Sherwood and Winfred Irene Mingus Sherwood.

