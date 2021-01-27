HARTSELLE — Linda Carol Logan Aaron Isbell, 71, died January 25, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
