HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Linda Carol Logan Aaron Isbell, 71, will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. B.K. Jones officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Isbell died on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Hospice Family Care. She was born July 26, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Richard Logan and Evelyn Parker Logan. She was employed as an assembly line worker for General Electric, working 32 years, prior to her retirement. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, with a wonderful Christian faith and a loving heart for all including all of her pets. Preceding her in death was her first husband, Jon Aaron; second husband, Dwight Isbell and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Leslie Compton (Greg); stepdaughters, Jennifer Brooks and Teena Bradbury (Carl); brother, Richard Logan; grandchildren, Aaron Compton, Beth Etzkorn and Anna Claire Compton; stepgrandchildren, Alex Brooks, Rylee, Darbi and Carlee Bradbury, Alison and Baylee Hanley.
Pallbearers will be Greg Compton, Aaron Compton, Gunnar Etzkorn, Mason Dillard, Stanley Hogan and Alex Brooks.
