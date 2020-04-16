HARTSELLE — A private Celebration of Life service with family and friends for Linda Diane King Hill, 71, will be held at a later date with Gabe Ross officiating.
Mrs. Hill died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 2, 1948, in Morgan County to William Darby Haggermaker and Nora Reba Elrod Haggermaker. Mrs. Hill retired from Goodyear Rubber & Tire Company after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Gene, Gary and Lloyd Haggermaker.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald King; four loving kids, Glenn Gertsman (Regina), Sherry Oliver (Bradley), Al Hokett and Kelly Smith; sister, Regina Reding; three brothers, Mike, Randy and Rickey Haggermaker; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
