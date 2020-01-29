HUNTSVILLE — Funeral for Linda Diane Osborne Cowan, 69, will be Thursday at noon at St. Matthews Primitive Baptist Church in Huntsville with burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Visitation is today from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel. Sharpley Funeral Home directing.
