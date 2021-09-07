HARTSELLE — Linda Faye Henry died September 3, 2021. You may visit with the family 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bethel Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service to follow at noon at the church with Pastor Bobby Decker and Pastor Walt Schmidt officiating. Interment to follow in Valhalla Memory Gardens in the Garden of Good Shepherd.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.