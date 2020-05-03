DECATUR — Linda Faye McConnell, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1943 to parents Morris and Ollie Holt. Her graveside service will be on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. McConnell is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert McConnell; sons, Phillip McConnell(Ranea), and Tim McConnell(Cindy); grandchildren Molly McConnell, Stephen McConnell, and Lindsey Farish; brother in laws, Tommy Whitehead and Garold McConnell(Jill).
Mrs. McConnell was an assistant manager at City Financial for 32 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
