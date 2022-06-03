DECATUR — Linda Faye Slaton, age 79, passed away June 1, 2022. She was a loving wife, Mother, Granny, and Friend. Services will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joshua Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the Midway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday June 4, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home.
Linda is survived by her son, Ernest Slaton III and wife Denise; daughters, Tammy Evans and husband Jimmy, Debbie Wallace; grandchildren, Joshua Howard, Corey Evans and wife Lauren, Karlie Hulbert and husband Zach, Cole Sivley, Kyle Evans and wife Ashley, Chey Slaton; four great-grandchildren, Cora and Bryson Howard, Laylah Beth Evans, Ansley Kate Evans. She was preceded in death by parents, Johnny Ferrell Sr. and Lurlene Cothren Ferrell; husband, Ernest L. Slaton Jr.; grandchild, Destiny Slaton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.