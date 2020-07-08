DECATUR
Funeral service for Linda Gail Holmes, 73, will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles Fisher officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery (Morgan County). Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holmes died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born December 17, 1946, in Morgan County to Silas Andrew Jones and Mildred Stinson Jones. She was a business owner of Holmes Mobile Homes Service. She was preceded in death by her husband, O.D. Holmes; her parents; a brother, Charles Arnold and a sister, Lila Jo Jones.
Survivors include one son, Bryan Holmes (Melissa); and one brother, Don “Rabe” Jones.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
