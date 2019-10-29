PRICEVILLE — Funeral for Linda Gail Hope, 72, will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bryan Blass and Rev. Rob Hatfield officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hope, who died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born January 13, 1947, in Cullman County to Marvin Joe Leipert and Estelle Ola Hendrix Leipert. She was employed by Ford Motor Credit as an administrative supervisor, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Hope; one son, David Hope (Chancey); one daughter, Kim Hope; three grandchildren, Nevin Hope, Dayton Hope, Christy Pepper; two aunts, Marie Thompson and Louise Foust and a host of cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice.
