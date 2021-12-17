CAMERON, N.C.
Linda Gail Monroe Putnam, age 81, of Cameron, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Alabama on October 12, 1940 to the late Herbert Virgil Monroe and Lois Couch Monroe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Putnam; son, James F. Putnam, Jr.; brother, Herbert V. Monroe, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Charles Alvis and Clifford Putnam and a niece, Emily Legg. Linda worked many years at Moen.
Linda is survived by son, Victor Putnam and wife, Susan of Cameron; daughter, Brenda Gail Moring and husband, Troy of Cameron; sisters, Janice Waldrep and husband, Phillip of Alabama and Betty Alvis of Alabama; grandchildren, Elizabeth Colter, Greg Colter and fianceé Danlin Melton, Catherine Colter, James Putnam, Katie King and Virginia Putnam; great-grandchildren, Franklin, Jessica, Jamie and Kaylah Bileth; David and Haley Bileth; Alphonza Harding, III, Malachi and Ezra Colter, Harleigh Austin, Matthew Hopson, Evelyn and Xander Melton and great-great-grandchildren, Elijah, Rowan, Izmier and Michael.
The family will receive friends today, December 17, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church with Rev. Wayne O’Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Hillmon Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of First Health Hospice, Kristen Bilinski, PA, Jenny Riley, Lisa Norris and Neal Filchum and her special caregiver, Rita Bailey.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
