DECATUR — A Graveside service for Linda Gayle Penn Norman, 75, will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Danville, AL, with Brother Greg Compton officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
The family is saddened to announce the loss of a driven, caring, and loving woman. Surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren, and husband, our “Gran” passed peacefully in her sleep at 1:03 a.m. on April 16, 2020.
Born to Ozell Burgess Davis and Owen Penn on January 31, 1945 in Decatur, AL, she was the first of five siblings. She attended Morgan County High School, class of 1963. Shortly after, she gave birth to her two children and raised her family in Decatur and Hartselle. At the age of 50, she proudly graduated Cum Laude from Athens State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. After a 20-year career at Redstone Arsenal as a Contracting Professional, she retired at age 65.
As the family is writing this, the room is full of smiles and the occasional red eye, as we are seated on her bed, with Gran close by. It is bursting with boxes and albums full of photos: vacations, birthdays, holidays, graduations. We’re reminded of Gran’s absolute favorite things, planning trips, traveling with her family, saying “remember this?” With her favorite music playing, we look back on the best of our times, and just as she cared for us, we are all here to care for her. Albeit bittersweet, it’s just as she wanted, her family together.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Doug Norman; mother, Ozell Burgess Davis; four siblings, Larry Penn, Jerry Penn, Martha Penn and Tommy Penn; three children, Cathy Bedingfield (Bobby), Michael Collum (Juli) and Cindy Stevens (Darryl); seven grandchildren, Cole Patterson, Connor Patterson, Baylee Collum, Riley Collum, Nathan Stevens, Casey Bedingfield and Brady Bedingfield; and five great-grandchildren, Knox, Nolan, Coen, Houston and Jaxton.
A private family viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning at Peck Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations to Gayle’s favorite charity, Meals on Wheels, in addition to Hospice of the Valley.
We will cherish our memories of Gran forever, and will miss her dearly. We love you.
