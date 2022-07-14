ODENVILLE, ALABAMA — Linda Glen Sharp of Odenville, Alabama, passed away on July 10, 2022.
Linda was born on July 23, 1942 in Ford City, Alabama to Andrew Glen and Lizzie (Foster) Brewer.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Sharp Molloy; grandson, Destin Free Molloy; and her eight brothers.
Linda is survived by her children, Daniel Sharp (Jacqueline), Lisa Sharp Cunningham (Alan), Glenn Sharp, Rodney Sharp (Carla); grandchildren, Christopher, Krystal, Kimberly, Lauren, Katie, Mary Catherine, Anna, Dalton, Trevor, Austin, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion in friendship, Jimmy Pugh, his children, Bobby Dale and Amanda, and three grandchildren.
Linda will be remembered for her unwavering and nurturing care for others. She was a mother in service and spirit to all that knew her. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Shelton Funeral Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. followed by a burial in Decatur City Cemetery.
