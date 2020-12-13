MOULTON
Funeral for Linda Hood, 71, will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Hood, who died Friday, December 11, 2020, in Moulton, was born March 25, 1949 to Grady Hill and Celia Kelsoe Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dewayne Hood; brother, Billy Hill; and sister, Gradie Smith.
Survivors include four sons, Tim Hood, Mark Hood, Tracy (Jamie) Hood and Lance (Brooke) Yeager; daughter, Kim Hood; three brothers, Terry Hill, Larry Hill and Jason Hill; five sisters, Jane Tollison, Kathy Smith, Phillis Layton, Vickie Flannigan and Stacie Lamar; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.