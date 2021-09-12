DANVILLE — Our sweet and precious mother, Linda Jane Holley Hill, 74 years of age, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The funeral service was on Saturday, September 11th at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Center Cemetery, Danville.
Born on October 4, 1946 to the late Boyd Lester and Gertie Belle Rainey Holley, she had four brothers and four sisters. She raised seven children mostly alone at times but with help after marrying her late husband, Linden Hill. When you came into contact with our mom, you either loved her or you didn’t. She had the same opinion and attitude about things and people each day. She never wavered from that. If she loved you, you knew she loved you unconditionally.
Survivors include her six children, Marvin Osborn (Lisa) of Addison, Richard Osborn (Mary) of Danville, Michael Hill (Kristi) of East Lawrence, Lisa White (Jimmy) of Hartselle, Amanda Osborn of Danville, Fallon Moss (Corey) of Athens; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Bond of Dora, and Regina Falk of Danville; brother, Wiley Coley of Jefferson County; and many other extended family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Linden Lee Hill; and son, Marshall Osborn.
Pallbearers will be James Louviere, Nicholas Osborn, Michael Owens, Logan Moss, Rusty Osborn, and Greg Osborn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 10774 in Falkville, AL.
