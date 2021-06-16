SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Linda Jean Hanners, 74, will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at New Center Baptist Church with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hanners died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born November 17, 1946, in Scottsboro, Alabama. Linda was a member of New Center and sang in the choir. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center at Somerville, loved flowers and gardening, going for walks, reading her Bible and being a servant in her community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hanners and a daughter, Peggy Shepard.
Survivors include her daugher, Samantha Collins; son-in-law, Lawrence Shepard; grandchildren, Richard Shepard, Caroline Shepard, Brandon Cole; great-grandchildren, Nathan Shepard and Lilly Shepard.
Members of New Center Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.
