TRINITY
Funeral for Linda Jo Horne, 73, will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Horne died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born Tuesday, October 1, 1946, in Lawrence County to Ernest Leon Slaton, Sr. and Hazel Louise Sutton Slaton. She was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, where she enjoyed volunteering, especially raising money for their kids’ programs. She was formerly employed and retired from the City of Chicago School System as a Bus Aide. Preceding her in death were her husband, Bobby Horne; her parents and a brother, Ernest Leon Slaton, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Smith (Pam) and Eddie Smith; two sisters, Carolyn Jean Krutchmeyer (Doug) and Martha Waddell; and three grandchildren, Megan Smith, Zachery Smith and Haley Rivera (Raymond).
Pallbearers will be Greg Morris, Ernie Slaton, Chris Dutton, Zachery Smith, Doug Krutchmeyer and Johnny Beard.
