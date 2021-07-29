KENNER, LOUISIANA — Linda Bowen, originally from the Pines community near Somerville, passed away on Thursday, July 22nd at the age of 78. A longtime resident of the New Orleans area, Ms. Bowen touched many lives through her music and faith. Ms. Bowen’s musical journey started at a young age as the eldest of the Bowen Sisters and continued in various forms throughout her life. She was always generous with her time and her gifts. She was a member of the Church at Westminster Towers. Hers was a bright light in the world, and she will be deeply missed.
Ms. Bowen was preceded in death by her son, Mark Beggs; her parents, Elgin and Louise Bowen; sister, Barbara Keel; and brother, Ronald Bowen.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Beggs; sisters, Carolyn Bowen, Cindy Thompson, Marie Bowen; brother, Michael Bowen.
Services will be held at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle on July 31st with Pastor Gary Collins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services will be at 11 a.m. The family respectfully asks those planning to attend to please wear masks.
