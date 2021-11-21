DECATUR
Linda June Kelly Carnes, 79, of Decatur passed away on November 12, 2021. Visitation was held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Roselawn Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Life following at 3:00 P.M. with Brother Jeff Smith officiating. Private interment was held at Burningtree Memorial Garden.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawne Roberts (Barry), Kelly Carter (Jason); her son, Adam Carnes (Jenifer); six grandchildren: grandsons, Ben Roberts (Sarah), Watson Carter, and Dawson Carnes; granddaughters, Collyn Carter, Madison Carnes, and Hailey Carnes; one brother, Jimmy Kelly (Pat), and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Carnes; her parents, George and Jewel Kelly; in-laws, Obed and Virginia Carnes.
Mrs. Carnes was talented in so many areas. She taught school for over 30 years. She loved serving the Lord alongside her husband playing piano and organ and singing. She baked wedding cakes for many years. She loved her students and had a dedication to the ministries she served in throughout her life. She was at home on the bleachers cheering her grandchildren on in their sports.
Those serving as pallbearers were Ben Roberts, Watson Carter, Dawson Carter, Barry Roberts, Jason Carter, and Eli Ward.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.