A Memorial service for Linda Kaye Hill, 77, will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Brother Clyde Ledlow officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Flintville, Tennessee. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Hill died on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was born February 10, 1942, in Madison County to Dawson Washington Cagle and Eva Lou Campbell Cagle. Linda was an only child but had many cousins who were like brothers and sisters to her. She was employed by 3M Company, in the Packing Department of the Film Plant, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her son, Derek Van Hill and her parents. She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Jana Kimball (Dan) and Pamela Millwood; seven grandchildren, Jared Byrd (Brittany), Emily Brown (Josh), Jessica Rouse (Kale), Austin Byrd (Amy), Sevin Dickerson (Caitlin), Taylor Bramlett (Hunter) and Raven Hill; seven great-grandchildren.
