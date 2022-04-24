MOULTON — Funeral Service for Linda Lackey will be Tuesday April 26, 2022 , at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Brother Scotty Letson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Montgomery Cemetery.
Our loving mother Linda Parker Lackey, 73, of Moulton, Alabama peacefully passed away on April 22, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, after a difficult battle with breast cancer. She was predeceased by her father, William “Buddy” Parker; mother, Doris Cheatham Parker and her younger brother, Charles David Parker.
Linda is well known in Moulton for her years working at Wal-Mart and her years at GE in Decatur, AL. After retiring from GE, she had time to pursue her love of travel, playing Rook and Dominos with friends and participating in Red Hat. Linda was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially for those in need. She enjoyed supporting both of her church families at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Courtland Baptist Church.
Most important to Linda was her love of family and the time well-spent with them, her older brother, Larry Parker (Polly); daughters, Cindy Jackson (Barry), Cassandra Moore (Chris), and Candi Corum (Brandon Wates); grandchildren, Nicholas Jackson (Allison), Nichole Clark (Adam), Alyssa Harris (Ian Engdahl). Being a great-grandmother (MawMaw) was one of the most vital parts of her life, a role that gave her much pride and joy who she called her “babies”: Preston and Lawson Jackson; Drake, Brayden, and Henley Clark.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last months. Special thanks to Joann Clark and Amedisys Hospice for all their efforts. Also, all the friends and family that visited and brought food; each visit was special to her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill. We will miss her greatly.
Pallbearers will be Barry Jackson, Chris Moore, Nicholas Jackson, Adam Clark, Ian Engdahl, and Brandon Wates
