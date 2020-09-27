DECATUR — On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Linda Lang Lewis passed away at the age of 77. Linda was born on October 23, 1942, in Mooresville, AL. She graduated from Tanner High School and married the love of her life, James Robert Lewis, on November 27, 1961. They raised two daughters, Ruth and Jaida.
Linda had a passion for cooking, sewing, and helping others. She loved to entertain and smock dresses for her six granddaughters. Linda was a hospice volunteer for many years, and she would also take the family dog to nursing homes to bring cheer to the residents. Linda was a member of the Decatur PEO Club and served as president for several years. She was known for her quick wit, generosity, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Ruth; her parents; and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Jaida; two brothers; three sisters; and six granddaughters.
Her family will host a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
