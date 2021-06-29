MOULTON — Funeral for Linda Looney Quillen, 70, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Pine Grove Church with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Quillen died June 26, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Quillen Sr.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Torrential rain hits Germany leading to accidents, floods
- Asian stocks fall for 2nd day after new Wall St record
- Fearing COVID, struggling Malawian women forgo prenatal care
- Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares
- Pucks bounce Lightning's way for 1-0 lead in Cup series
- NASA looks at Louisiana delta system, eyes global forecasts
- Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses optimistic
- Kucherov leads Lightning over Canadiens 5-1 in Game 1
Most Read
Articles
- Affidavit: Hartselle man shot multiple times with pistol, murder suspect out on bond
- Williams brings championship pedigree to Danville
- Prom event to provide LGBTQ community an entertainment outlet
- 90-employee Automatic SMP, in Decatur since 1948, to shut down
- Billiard hall planned for downtown Athens
- Decatur school board approves new principal at Banks-Caddell
- Decatur police: Sunday homicide victim murdered during robbery
- New director seeks to bring Decatur Housing Authority 'up to speed'
- Decatur officials say possible loss of 'metro' label would likely have minor impact
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics
Images
Videos
Commented
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (5)
- Council commits to Sixth Avenue streetscape project (5)
- Opponent labels Brooks part of establishment after he gets powerful group's endorsement (4)
- Mo Brooks lashes out at Swalwell, media (4)
- Editorial: Biden is abroad, but is the US truly back? (4)
- Mayor: City to enforce license fee on business leases (3)
- Decatur needs to clean up, enforce mowing standards, consultant says (3)
- Personnel Board recommends pay raises for Decatur Police (3)
- Morgan 911 dispatchers in short supply (2)
- Editorial: Free speech vital for debate (2)
- Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime (2)
- Man accused of shooting 5 in Ala. and Ga. says he targeted white men (2)
- Resident says Lawrence superintendent not trying to hire Black teachers (2)
- Pepper proposes paving Wilson Morgan walking trail (2)
- Council approves chamber allocation with no political promises (2)
- Decatur school board hires PR person for $75k, two assistant principals resign (2)
- Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess (2)
- Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go (2)
- Alabama officer who stomped man facing disciplinary action (2)
- Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations (1)
- Decatur man earns spot in Steak Cookoff Association's World Championship (1)
- Black women's next targets: Governorships and U.S. Senate seats (1)
- There She Is: UAH senior to compete as Miss River City in Miss Alabama pageant (1)
- Council tables mayor's reorganization plan (1)
- Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided' (1)
- DCS grade 6-12 math, science teachers could earn additional $20k per year (1)
- My dad, my hero, a police officer (1)
- Democrats walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions (1)
- Commissioners dig into CFP expansion; Pac-12 pushes autobids (1)
- Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of 'abolition amendment' (1)
- Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law (1)
- Chamber VP Crystal Brown selected new president, CEO (1)
- Frank H. Price Jr. (1)
- Hudson Road to be closed several weeks (1)
- Danville’s Blayne Godfrey, West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey named 1A-4A Players of the Year (1)
- Local ACT scores see 5-year decline, except Hartselle (1)
- Memphis erases Confederate general from its public spaces (1)
- And the walls came tumbling down (1)
- Rita Hutchens Gilbert (1)
- Former Hartselle High track star Quanesha Burks earns spot at the Olympics (1)
- Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies (1)
- Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana (1)
- Weekly feature photos (1)
- Power restored as residents clean up, prepare for repairs and express thanks for no injuries (1)
- Inflation puts pressure on Fed (1)
- Perfection: Tide's Fouts throws WCWS perfect game (1)
- Mo Brooks raising campaign funds off wife getting served with lawsuit (1)
- Segregationist former Alabama Gov. John Patterson dies at 99 (1)
- Former Decatur police officer's discrimination lawsuit set for February trial (1)
- Alabama Jubilee wraps up with Monday morning flights; child struck by vehicle Sunday (1)
- Editorial: QAnon is new spin on old panic (1)
- Man who got mistrial on charge of attempted murder of officer sues Decatur police, jail (1)
- GOP filibuster halts Democrats' signature voting bill (1)
- Decatur takes 1st step toward 6th Avenue streetscape (1)
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces run for another term (1)
- Developer still plans Tower building remake despite climbing costs (1)
- More US citizens apprehended for moving drugs over border (1)
- Chamber seeks a portion of annual appropriation (1)
- Grammy-winning band and songwriter to perform at the Princess (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.