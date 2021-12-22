HARTSELLE — Linda Springfield Adams passed away on December 18th, 2021.
She was born in Falkville, Alabama on January 26, 1941 to C.D and Jewell Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tommy Newman Jr; brother, Murray “Skippy” Springfield and sister, Shirley Springfield Arndt.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa King (Nathan); grandchildren, Landon Lawrence (Carrie), Lincoln Lawrence and Stanton Newman (Lindsay), Caleb King and Jacey King; great-grandchildren, Mason Ryder Lawrence, Cody Woodall, Bryce Newman; sisters, Peggy Springfield Boozer and Celia Springfield Graham along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Linda graduated from Bremen High School in Midlothian, Illinois. She attended Calhoun Community College and obtained an associate’s degree in Medical Records. She formerly worked in Medical Records in Hartselle Medical Center. She then was Head of Medical Records at the Lurleen B. Wallace Developmental Center until its closure. She retired from State service then subsequently worked at the Decatur Police Department until she retired. She was a member of the Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
Besides loving her work she loved helping people. She had patience and love for anyone in need. She will be remembered by the kindness she showed others.
A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date.
