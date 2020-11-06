DECATUR — Graveside service for Linda Marlene Lang Kingsley, age 74, of Decatur will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Reverend David McKelvey officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kingsley, who died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence, was born December 28, 1945, in Lawrence County to John D. Lang and Mary Magdalene Terry Lang. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kingsley, eight brothers, and two sisters. Mrs. Kingsley attended Decatur Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Chris Malcom (Natalie) of Moulton; one sister, Katie Hill of Moulton; two grandchildren, Harland Augustus “Gus” Malcom and Ashton Malcom Hughes (Dylan), both of Moulton; and one great-grandson, Eli Jaxon Hughes of Moulton.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the American Lymphoma and Leukemia Society (www.lls.org).
