TUSCALOOSA — On Sunday, February 13, 2022, Linda Michelle Matthews passed away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, leaving her earthly home for life eternal with our heavenly Father.
She was the oldest of three children, born on March 17, 1960, in Pensacola, FL to Alfred Rowland Matthews and Jo Ellen McKnight Matthews. She lived there until the age of six, when the family moved to Decatur, AL where she would spend most of her 61 years of life.
She attended Central Baptist Church in Decatur, AL, and graduated from Decatur High School in 1978. After high school, she attended a vocational school in Tallahassee, FL, living with her maternal grandparents until returning to Decatur. She faced many challenges in life, but found comfort in the support of her family, most significantly her mother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her two siblings, David Matthews (Marcia) of Toney, Alabama and Nancy Higdon (Terry) of Decatur, Alabama. Additionally, she is survived by five nephews and one niece.
A visitation and funeral service will be held at Shelton Funeral Home, 2105 Beltline Road, SW, Decatur, AL 35601 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Decatur City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 5111, Decatur, AL 35601.
