DECATUR — Funeral for Linda “Berneice” Rombokas, 72, of Decatur will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m., with Michael Mason officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Rombokas, who died Friday, January 28, 2022, at her residence was surrounded by her family and friends. She was born November 3, 1949, to Tennis and Arellia Pearson. She was the life of the party and enjoyed making people laugh. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Amy (Charles) Stinnett, & Lori Rombokas; grandchildren, Hanna-Grace (Caleb), Maddie, Mitch, Kizah, Kollyn, Zoiey; sisters, Glenda (Kenneth) Bolton, & Kathy (Phil) Sanderson; brother, Tony (Lynne) Pearson; her best friend, Rhonda Bradford.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Sherrill, Tony Pearson, Jeff Bolton, Chris Bolton, Ben Sanderson, & Caleb Hill.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.