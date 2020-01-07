HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Linda Smith Clemons, 75, will be today, January 7, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Glen Miller officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Clemons, who died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital, was born December 14, 1944, in Morgan County to Thurman Smith and Opal Johnson Smith. She was employed by AAA Travel Agency, as a travel agent, prior to her reitrement. She was preceded in death by her husbnd, Larry Clemons; her parents and a sister, Julia Ann Smith.
Survivors include one son, Jay Bell (Ronda), Decatur; one daughter, Nikki Bell, Hartselle; three sisters, Alice Nace (Larry), Hartselle, Connie Pope, Minor Hill, TN and Bonnie Thompson; two grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ross Murphy, Alan Thompson, Jay Johnson, Jeremy Pagan, Gage Stutts and Sawyer Watts.
