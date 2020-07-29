DECATUR — Graveside celebration service for Linda Sue Foley Busch, 72, of Decatur, Alabama will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Bryan Blass and Dr. Rob Jackson officiating and Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Busch, who died July 24, 2020 at her residence, was born February 12, 1948 at her home in Robertsdale (Elsanor community), Alabama to William E. and Florence Lay Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leonard Foley, William R. Foley and J. Paul Foley. She is survived by her husband, Jerry William Busch; one son, Barton Wade Busch (Alyson); one daughter, Dr. Kelly Marlene Busch Griffith (Patrick); two granddaughters, Emily Anne Griffith and McKenna Cade Griffith; one sister, Ann Nitteberg; and one brother, Daniel Craig Foley.
Serving Jesus Christ as her Savior, she was a member of Central Baptist Church, Decatur, Alabama. There she sang in the choir, served as TLC Director, Sunday school teacher and other positions. She retired from serving as Activities Director for several nursing homes in Decatur, Alabama. Mrs. Busch was active in the Morgan County Baptist Disaster Relief.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Morgan County Baptist Disaster Relief, 1410 State St. NW, Hartselle, AL 35640 or to Central Baptist Church Building Fund, 2801 Highway 31, South, Decatur, AL 35603.
