DECATUR — Linda Thompson, 82, died January 6, 2022. Peck Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Around the nation
- 'Jeopardy!' champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights
- Austin boys take 58-56 win in River City Rivalry
- EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?
- Alabama guitar-maker passing along his craft to new builders
- Prep basketball roundup: Priceville boys down area foe Randolph
- Senior adults can now apply for vegetable vouchers
- Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia
Most Read
Articles
- Mystery of the lost parakeet: Bird flies away but is miraculously found
- New director envisions grocery store, more apartments, entertainment downtown
- New look on horizon: Construction to transform Decatur in 2022
- Maxwell retires as Morgan license commissioner
- Police: Man barricaded uncle in house before setting fire
- Local firm hired to market city
- Weather service: More snow possible for Thursday
- NWS: Area under winter storm warning with 2 to 3 inches of snow possible
- Hartselle: Council moves to ease traffic as subdivisions bring in 500 homes
- Most local school systems switch to remote learning for Thursday; Limestone schools to close
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Split council selects outside candidate as Environmental Services director (2)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (2)
- Local firm hired to market city (2)
- 'Financially crippled' First Response files lawsuit against city, hospital (2)
- Editorial: Flush with cash, city should spend wisely (2)
- Mystery of the lost parakeet: Bird flies away but is miraculously found (1)
- Football: Decatur Heritage's Kyle named 1A-4A Player of the Year (1)
- Moulton man dies in house fire (1)
- No holiday pay in Decatur schools as Limestone and Morgan systems OK incentives (1)
- Man arrested in Lawrence County after chase, standoff (1)
- Hotel, restaurant, event center planned for McEntire House property (1)
- Linda Lou Adams (1)
- Gary Pirtle (1)
- Donations for tornado victims being taken in Danville and Athens (1)
- Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story (1)
- Jan. 6 was a sideshow with a body count (1)
- Patsy Ann Privett Shelton (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 'It stinks' — Chicken sludge applied to farms raises ire of neighbors (1)
- Fuqua sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder (1)
- Good tidings of great joy (1)
- After a difficult past, TVO employee makes a difference in lives (1)
- Athens woman charged with stealing Christmas gifts (1)
- Hartselle: Council moves to ease traffic as subdivisions bring in 500 homes (1)
- Mary Etta Thompson Robison (1)
- New look on horizon: Construction to transform Decatur in 2022 (1)
- Study: Winter tornadoes to get more powerful as world warms (1)
- Point Mallard, helped by lack of ice rink expense, made money in fiscal 2021 (1)
- What would you most like to see in downtown Decatur? (1)
- Harris: 'Omicron spreading like wildfire' in Alabama (1)
- Hartselle earns 64-48 win at Decatur (1)
- Do you blame the Biden administration for supply-chain problems? (1)
- First case of omicron variant in Alabama has been confirmed (1)
- Decatur council approves $20 million in bonds at called meeting (1)
- Cal Thomas: Medals for jumping to conclusions about Jussie Smollett (1)
- Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines (1)
- Rooted in History: Decatur church plans for Cherokee Heritage Garden (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.