DECATUR — Funeral for Linda Thrasher, 73, of Decatur will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at The Coffey Center with Reverend Richie Thompson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at The Coffey Center.
Mrs. Thrasher, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, May 28, 1947, to Bart Arthur Swafford and Edith Marie Price Warren. She worked at Gerald’s Restaurant for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Melody Livingston.
Survivors include brothers, John Q. Rayborn and Billy Coleman; sister, Beverly Smith; grandchild, Roy Woods; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
