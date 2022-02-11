DECATUR — Linda Wright Thompson, 82, passed away at her home on January 6, 2022 with many loved ones having been by her side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held by her family on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Service will be held at Nature’s Trail Church at 1408 Shoal Creek Road, Decatur, AL 35603, with Johnny Maxwell officiating. She will be laid to rest in Shuqualak Cemetery in Mississippi next to her husband, Thomas Lewis Thompson, Jr. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Pickens County, Alabama to Paul David Wright and Zilla Shelton Wright. She was a Christian and member of Methodist Church of Brooksville, Mississippi. She attended Brooksville High School where she enjoyed playing high school basketball. On August 10, 1959 she married the love of her life, Thomas Lewis Thompson, Jr. They and their four children were residing in Meridian, Mississippi at the time of his death.
After the death of her husband, Mrs. Thompson and her four children relocated to Alabama. She attended Rainey’s Beauty Academy in Decatur, AL where she obtained her Cosmetology diploma last working at Magic Mirror in Decatur, Alabama. She began a second career at Medical Care Products in Decatur, AL as Supervisor retired again, then continued working sitting with the elderly.
Mrs. Thompson, better known as “Nanny”, not only by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but a host of others that loved her. She had a great love for the outdoors; flowers, birds, and four-leaf clovers. However, what she enjoyed the most was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family. Preceding her in death was her husband, Thomas Lewis Thompson, Jr.; her parents, Paul David Wright and Zilla Shelton Wright; brothers, Lavert (Liz), Lauren, Charles, Gene (Pat) and sisters, Elaine McDill (Homer) and Fay Smith (Steve).
Survivors include her son, Thomas Lewis Thompson, III (Felicia) of Decatur, AL; daughters, Jennifer Cullision of Decatur, AL, Denise Lane (Bobby) of Hartselle and Robyn Thompson Ayers of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Zachary Cullison (Tracey), Mason Cullison (Ashley), Hannah Victorino (Matt Baldwin), Jessica Bzdell (John), Chance Lane (Megan), Austin Thompson (Samantha) and Mackenzie Stone; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jordan and Caroline Cullison, Peyton, Jaelyn and Stella Cullison, Colt, Carter and Knoxten Lane, Lemon and Ollie Bzdell; brother-n-law, Steve Smith (Fay, deceased) and sister-n-law, Pat Wright (Gene, deceased); numerous nephews and nieces; Longtime Special Friend, Grady Lang.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or to the charity of your choice.
