DECATUR — Linda Wright Young, 81, of Decatur will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Roselawn cemetery with Rev. Richard Chandler officiating. The family will have one hour of visitation prior to the service at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home.
Mrs. Young was born on January 4, 1938, to Fred Wright Sr. and Annie Lee Thompson Wright and she passed away on November 14, 2019, in Athens Alabama.
She lived at the “Doc” Jordan apartments for 16 years.
She is survived by her son Michael Young and wife Connie; grandson, Sean Young and wife Audra; and granddaughter, Whitney Grimes.
